Shanghai Masters
Singles | Quarter-final
Live
N.Djokovic
6
3
S.Tsitsipas
3
4
11 October 2019Center
LIVE - Novak Djokovic - Stefanos Tsitsipas

Shanghai Masters - 11 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas live with Eurosport. The match starts at 08:00 on 11 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Novak Djokovic
Novak
Djokovic
SerbiaSerbia
  • Height (m)
    1.88
  • Weight (Kg)
    80
  • Age
    32
ATP ranking
1
Previous matches
Stefanos Tsitsipas
Stefanos
Tsitsipas
GreeceGreece
  • Height (m)
    1.93
  • Weight (Kg)
    83
  • Age
    21
ATP ranking
7
Previous matches
