Shanghai Masters
Singles | 1st Round
Result
N.Djokovic
 
6 October 2019Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Novak Djokovic - ...

Shanghai Masters - 06 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Novak Djokovic and ... live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 06 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Novak Djokovic
Novak
Djokovic
SerbiaSerbia
  • Height (m)
    1.88
  • Weight (Kg)
    80
  • Age
    32
ATP ranking
1
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

Novak Djokovic races into Tokyo Open semi-final with demolition of Lucas Pouille

04/10/2019

Tennis news - Novak Djokovic, Lucas Pouille through to Japan Open quarter-finals

ATP Tokyo
02/10/2019

Tennis news - Novak Djokovic cruises into second round in Tokyo

ATP Tokyo
01/10/2019

Roger Federer gives verdicts on Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic's training before Laver Cup

18/09/2019