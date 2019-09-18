Shanghai Masters
Singles | 1st Round
Result
N.Djokovic
6 October 2019Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Novak Djokovic - ...
Shanghai Masters - 06 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Novak Djokovic and ... live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 06 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Novak
Djokovic
Djokovic
Serbia
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)80
- Age32
ATP ranking1
Previous matches
ATP Tokyo
Singles
Semifinal
N.Djokovic
✓
6
6
D.Goffin
3
4
ATP Tokyo
Singles
Quarter-final
N.Djokovic
✓
6
6
L.Pouille
1
2
ATP Tokyo
Singles
2nd Round
N.Djokovic
✓
6
7
G.Soeda
3
5
ATP Tokyo
Singles
1st Round
N.Djokovic
✓
6
6
A.Popyrin
4
2
US Open men
Singles
4th Round
N.Djokovic
4
5
1
A
S.Wawrinka
✓
6
7
2
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more