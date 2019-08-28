Shanghai Masters
Singles | 2nd Round
P.Carreño VS D.Thiem
9 October 2019 Starting from 05:00
Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena
LIVE - Pablo Carreño - Dominic Thiem
Shanghai Masters - 09 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Pablo Carreño and Dominic Thiem live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 09 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Pablo
Carreño
Carreño
Spain
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)78
- Age28
ATP ranking37
Previous matches
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
Z.Zhang
3
6
4
P.Carreño
✓
6
2
6
ATP Tokyo
Singles
1st Round
D.Goffin
✓
1
710
6
P.Carreño
6
68
0
ATP Chengdu
Singles
Final
P.Carreño
✓
65
6
77
A.Bublik
77
4
63
ATP Chengdu
Singles
Semifinal
D.Shapovalov
3
4
P.Carreño
✓
6
6
ATP Chengdu
Singles
Quarter-final
P.Carreño
✓
7
6
C.Garín
5
2
Dominic
Thiem
Thiem
Austria
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)82
- Age26
ATP ranking5
Previous matches
ATP Beijing
Singles
Final
D.Thiem
✓
3
6
6
S.Tsitsipas
6
4
1
ATP Beijing
Singles
Semifinal
D.Thiem
✓
2
77
7
K.Khachanov
6
65
5
ATP Beijing
Singles
Quarter-final
D.Thiem
✓
6
77
A.Murray
2
63
ATP Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
D.Thiem
✓
6
6
Z.Zhang
3
3
ATP Beijing
Singles
1st Round
D.Thiem
✓
6
6
R.Gasquet
4
1
