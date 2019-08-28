Shanghai Masters
Singles | 2nd Round

P.Carreño VS D.Thiem

9 October 2019 Starting from 05:00

Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena
User comments

LIVE - Pablo Carreño - Dominic Thiem

Shanghai Masters - 09 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Pablo Carreño and Dominic Thiem live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 09 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Pablo Carreño
Pablo
Carreño
SpainSpain
  • Height (m)
    1.88
  • Weight (Kg)
    78
  • Age
    28
ATP ranking
37
Dominic Thiem
Dominic
Thiem
AustriaAustria
  • Height (m)
    1.85
  • Weight (Kg)
    82
  • Age
    26
ATP ranking
5
