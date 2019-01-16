Shanghai Masters
Singles | 1st Round
P.Cuevas VS C.Garín
7 October 2019 Starting from 06:30
Court 4
Match
LIVE - Pablo Cuevas - Cristian Garín
Shanghai Masters - 07 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Pablo Cuevas and Cristian Garín live with Eurosport. The match starts at 06:30 on 07 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Pablo
Cuevas
Cuevas
Uruguay
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)80
- Age33
ATP ranking47
Previous matches
ATP Beijing
Singles
1st Round
K.Khachanov
✓
6
79
P.Cuevas
2
67
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
P.Cuevas
77
4
6
4
1
K.Majchrzak
✓
63
6
2
6
6
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
J.Sock
4
5
65
P.Cuevas
✓
6
7
77
ATP Kitzbuhel
Singles
Quarter-final
C.Ruud
✓
6
77
P.Cuevas
3
64
ATP Kitzbuhel
Singles
2nd Round
D.Novak
77
0
2
P.Cuevas
✓
61
6
6
Cristian
Garín
Garín
Chile
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)85
- Age23
ATP ranking33
Previous matches
ATP Beijing
Singles
1st Round
C.Garín
65
0
A
C.Norrie
✓
77
1
ATP Chengdu
Singles
Quarter-final
P.Carreño
✓
7
6
C.Garín
5
2
ATP Chengdu
Singles
2nd Round
F.Verdasco
3
6
3
C.Garín
✓
6
3
6
ATP Chengdu
Singles
1st Round
C.Garín
✓
6
6
K.Edmund
3
2
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
C.Garín
3
5
3
A.De Minaur
✓
6
7
6
