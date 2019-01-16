Shanghai Masters
Singles | 1st Round

P.Cuevas VS C.Garín

7 October 2019 Starting from 06:30

Court 4
LIVE - Pablo Cuevas - Cristian Garín

Shanghai Masters - 07 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Pablo Cuevas and Cristian Garín live with Eurosport. The match starts at 06:30 on 07 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Pablo Cuevas
Pablo
Cuevas
UruguayUruguay
  • Height (m)
    1.8
  • Weight (Kg)
    80
  • Age
    33
ATP ranking
47
Cristian Garín
Cristian
Garín
ChileChile
  • Height (m)
    1.85
  • Weight (Kg)
    85
  • Age
    23
ATP ranking
33
