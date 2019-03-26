Shanghai Masters
Singles | 1st Round
Result
R.Opelka
✓
6
6
D.Lajovic
3
4
8 October 2019Court 4
LIVE - Reilly Opelka - Dušan Lajovic
Shanghai Masters - 08 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Reilly Opelka and Dušan Lajovic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 06:30 on 08 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Reilly
Opelka
Opelka
United States
- Height (m)2.11
- Weight (Kg)100
- Age22
ATP ranking40
Previous matches
ATP Tokyo
Singles
Semifinal
R.Opelka
3
64
J.Millman
✓
6
77
ATP Tokyo
Singles
Quarter-final
R.Opelka
✓
6
6
Y.Uchiyama
3
3
ATP Tokyo
Singles
2nd Round
R.Opelka
✓
77
77
G.Simon
64
62
ATP Tokyo
Singles
1st Round
T.Fritz
3
4
R.Opelka
✓
6
6
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
R.Opelka
4
4
62
D.Koepfer
✓
6
6
77
Dušan
Lajovic
Lajovic
Serbia
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)78
- Age29
ATP ranking31
Previous matches
ATP Beijing
Singles
1st Round
D.Lajovic
6
3
4
S.Tsitsipas
✓
4
6
6
ATP Chengdu
Singles
2nd Round
D.Lajovic
3
3
L.Harris
✓
6
6
ATP Chengdu
Singles
1st Round
D.Lajovic
✓
6
4
6
J.Londero
2
6
4
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
D.Kudla
✓
7
7
0
6
D.Lajovic
5
5
6
3
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
S.Darcis
5
3
3
D.Lajovic
✓
7
6
6
