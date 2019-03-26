Shanghai Masters
Singles | 1st Round
Result
R.Opelka
6
6
D.Lajovic
3
4
8 October 2019Court 4
User comments

LIVE - Reilly Opelka - Dušan Lajovic

Shanghai Masters - 08 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Reilly Opelka and Dušan Lajovic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 06:30 on 08 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Reilly Opelka
Reilly
Opelka
United StatesUnited States
  • Height (m)
    2.11
  • Weight (Kg)
    100
  • Age
    22
ATP ranking
40
Previous matches
Dušan Lajovic
Dušan
Lajovic
SerbiaSerbia
  • Height (m)
    1.83
  • Weight (Kg)
    78
  • Age
    29
ATP ranking
31
Previous matches
