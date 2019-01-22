Shanghai Masters
Singles | 2nd Round

R.Bautista VS R.Opelka

9 October 2019 Starting from 05:00

Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Roberto Bautista - Reilly Opelka

Shanghai Masters - 09 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Roberto Bautista and Reilly Opelka live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 09 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Roberto Bautista
Roberto
Bautista
SpainSpain
  • Height (m)
    1.83
  • Weight (Kg)
    76
  • Age
    31
ATP ranking
10
Previous matches
View more matches
Reilly Opelka
Reilly
Opelka
United StatesUnited States
  • Height (m)
    2.11
  • Weight (Kg)
    100
  • Age
    22
ATP ranking
40
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

Wimbledon 2019 – Novak Djokovic battles past Roberto Bautista Agut to reach 25th Grand Slam final

Wimbledon
12/07/2019

Wimbledon 2019 - Roberto Bautista Agut sets up Novak Djokovic showdown after beating Guido Pella

Wimbledon men
10/07/2019

Round-up: Next big thing Opelka blasts past Wawrinka into third round

Wimbledon men
03/07/2019

Tennis news - Stefanos Tsitsipas reaches Australian Open semis with win over Roberto Bautista Agut

Australian Open men
22/01/2019