Shanghai Masters
Singles | 1st Round
Result
R.Federer
 
6 October 2019Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Roger Federer - ...

Shanghai Masters - 06 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Roger Federer and ... live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 06 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Roger Federer
Roger
Federer
SwitzerlandSwitzerland
  • Height (m)
    1.85
  • Weight (Kg)
    85
  • Age
    38
ATP ranking
3
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

Tennis news - Federer beats Isner to keep Europe in contention at Laver Cup

22/09/2019

Roger Federer gives verdicts on Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic's training before Laver Cup

18/09/2019

Tennis news - Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic 'not unbeatable' - Patrick Mouratoglou

17/09/2019

Roger Federer v Rafael Nadal at the Bernabeu? ‘There’s time,’ says Real Madrid's president

12/09/2019