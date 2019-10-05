Shanghai Masters
Singles | Semifinal
S.Tsitsipas VS D.Medvedev
12 October 2019 Starting from 10:30
LIVE - Stefanos Tsitsipas - Daniil Medvedev
Shanghai Masters - 12 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Daniil Medvedev live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:30 on 12 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Stefanos
Tsitsipas
Tsitsipas
Greece
- Height (m)1.93
- Weight (Kg)83
- Age21
ATP ranking7
Previous matches
Shanghai Masters
Singles
Quarter-final
N.Djokovic
6
5
3
S.Tsitsipas
✓
3
7
6
Shanghai Masters
Singles
3rd Round
H.Hurkacz
5
6
65
S.Tsitsipas
✓
7
3
77
Shanghai Masters
Singles
2nd Round
F.Auger-Aliassime
63
63
S.Tsitsipas
✓
77
77
ATP Beijing
Singles
Final
D.Thiem
✓
3
6
6
S.Tsitsipas
6
4
1
ATP Beijing
Singles
Semifinal
S.Tsitsipas
✓
78
6
A.Zverev
66
4
Daniil
Medvedev
Medvedev
Russia
- Height (m)1.98
- Weight (Kg)81
- Age23
ATP ranking4
Previous matches
Shanghai Masters
Singles
Quarter-final
D.Medvedev
✓
6
77
F.Fognini
3
64
Shanghai Masters
Singles
3rd Round
D.Medvedev
✓
79
7
V.Pospisil
67
5
Shanghai Masters
Singles
2nd Round
D.Medvedev
✓
6
6
C.Norrie
3
1
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
Final
D.Medvedev
✓
6
6
B.Coric
3
1
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
Semifinal
D.Medvedev
✓
7
7
E.Gerasimov
5
5
