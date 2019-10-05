Shanghai Masters
Singles | Semifinal

S.Tsitsipas VS D.Medvedev

12 October 2019 Starting from 10:30

Center
LIVE - Stefanos Tsitsipas - Daniil Medvedev

Shanghai Masters - 12 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Daniil Medvedev live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:30 on 12 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Stefanos Tsitsipas
Stefanos
Tsitsipas
GreeceGreece
  • Height (m)
    1.93
  • Weight (Kg)
    83
  • Age
    21
ATP ranking
7
Previous matches
Daniil Medvedev
Daniil
Medvedev
RussiaRussia
  • Height (m)
    1.98
  • Weight (Kg)
    81
  • Age
    23
ATP ranking
4
Previous matches
