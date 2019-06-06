Shanghai Masters
Singles | 2nd Round
T.Fritz VS K.Khachanov
9 October 2019 Starting from 05:00
Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena
LIVE - Taylor Fritz - Karen Khachanov
Shanghai Masters - 09 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Taylor Fritz and Karen Khachanov live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 09 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Taylor
Fritz
Fritz
United States
- Height (m)1.93
- Weight (Kg)84
- Age21
ATP ranking29
Previous matches
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
F.Verdasco
62
77
4
T.Fritz
✓
77
65
6
ATP Tokyo
Singles
1st Round
T.Fritz
3
4
R.Opelka
✓
6
6
ATP Chengdu
Singles
1st Round
T.Fritz
6
5
5
A.Bublik
✓
4
7
7
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
T.Fritz
6
4
3
4
F.López
✓
3
6
6
6
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
D.Goffin
✓
6
4
6
T.Fritz
4
6
4
View more matches
Karen
Khachanov
Khachanov
Russia
- Height (m)1.98
- Weight (Kg)88
- Age23
ATP ranking9
Previous matches
ATP Beijing
Singles
Semifinal
D.Thiem
✓
2
77
7
K.Khachanov
6
65
5
ATP Beijing
Singles
Quarter-final
K.Khachanov
✓
3
6
6
F.Fognini
6
3
1
ATP Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
K.Khachanov
✓
77
77
J.Chardy
6
65
ATP Beijing
Singles
1st Round
K.Khachanov
✓
6
79
P.Cuevas
2
67
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
2nd Round
J.Sousa
✓
77
6
K.Khachanov
62
4
View more matches
