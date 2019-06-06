Shanghai Masters
Singles | 2nd Round

T.Fritz VS K.Khachanov

9 October 2019 Starting from 05:00

Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Taylor Fritz - Karen Khachanov

Shanghai Masters - 09 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Taylor Fritz and Karen Khachanov live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 09 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Taylor Fritz
Taylor
Fritz
United StatesUnited States
  • Height (m)
    1.93
  • Weight (Kg)
    84
  • Age
    21
ATP ranking
29
Previous matches
View more matches
Karen Khachanov
Karen
Khachanov
RussiaRussia
  • Height (m)
    1.98
  • Weight (Kg)
    88
  • Age
    23
ATP ranking
9
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

Tennis news - Nick Kyrgios smashes rackets and calls umpire 'a tool' in angry defeat in Cincinnati

ATP Cincinnati
15/08/2019

Tennis news - American Taylor Fritz wins maiden ATP title in Eastbourne

Nature Valley International
29/06/2019

Tennis news - Kyle Edmund falls to Taylor Fritz at Eastbourne semi-finals

Nature Valley International
28/06/2019

French Open 2019 - Dominic Thiem thumps Karen Khachanov to reach last four

Roland-Garros
06/06/2019