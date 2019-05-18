Shanghai Masters
Singles | 1st Round
V.Pospisil VS D.Schwartzman
7 October 2019 Starting from 06:30
Show Court 3
LIVE - Vasek Pospisil - Diego Schwartzman
Shanghai Masters - 07 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Vasek Pospisil and Diego Schwartzman live with Eurosport. The match starts at 06:30 on 07 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Vasek
Pospisil
Pospisil
Canada
- Height (m)1.93
- Weight (Kg)84
- Age29
ATP ranking245
Previous matches
ATP Chengdu
Singles
1st Round
V.Pospisil
3
6
5
J.Thompson
✓
6
3
7
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
T.Sandgren
✓
6
64
6
6
V.Pospisil
3
77
3
4
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
V.Pospisil
✓
4
7
7
4
6
K.Khachanov
6
5
5
6
3
Montreal Masters
Singles
1st Round
F.Auger-Aliassime
✓
6
63
77
V.Pospisil
2
77
63
Wimbledon men
Singles
1st Round
F.Auger-Aliassime
✓
5
6
6
6
V.Pospisil
7
2
4
3
Diego
Schwartzman
Schwartzman
Argentina
- Height (m)1.7
- Weight (Kg)64
- Age27
ATP ranking16
Previous matches
ATP Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
S.Querrey
✓
77
66
6
D.Schwartzman
62
78
3
ATP Beijing
Singles
1st Round
D.Schwartzman
✓
6
3
6
F.Verdasco
4
6
3
US Open men
Singles
Quarter-final
D.Schwartzman
4
5
2
R.Nadal
✓
6
7
6
US Open men
Singles
4th Round
A.Zverev
6
2
4
3
D.Schwartzman
✓
3
6
6
6
US Open men
Singles
3rd Round
D.Schwartzman
✓
6
6
6
T.Sandgren
4
1
3
