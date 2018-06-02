Shanghai Masters
Singles | 1st Round
Z.Zhang VS P.Carreño
7 October 2019 Starting from 12:30
LIVE - Ze Zhang - Pablo Carreño
Shanghai Masters - 07 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Ze Zhang and Pablo Carreño live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:30 on 07 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Ze
Zhang
Zhang
China
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)83
- Age29
ATP ranking-
Previous matches
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
1st Round
A.Mannarino
✓
78
7
Z.Zhang
66
5
Davis Cup Singles
Singles
World Group
Z.Zhang
63
4
T.Daniel
✓
77
6
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
D.Medvedev
✓
3
79
6
Z.Zhang
6
67
4
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
Z.Zhang
2
3
R.Harrison
✓
6
6
ATP Beijing
Singles
1st Round
Z.Zhang
1
3
R.Bautista
✓
6
6
View more matches
Pablo
Carreño
Carreño
Spain
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)78
- Age28
ATP ranking39
Previous matches
ATP Tokyo
Singles
1st Round
D.Goffin
✓
1
710
6
P.Carreño
6
68
0
ATP Chengdu
Singles
Final
P.Carreño
✓
65
6
77
A.Bublik
77
4
63
ATP Chengdu
Singles
Semifinal
D.Shapovalov
3
4
P.Carreño
✓
6
6
ATP Chengdu
Singles
Quarter-final
P.Carreño
✓
7
6
C.Garín
5
2
ATP Chengdu
Singles
2nd Round
B.Paire
3
6
3
P.Carreño
✓
6
3
6
View more matches
