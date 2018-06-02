Shanghai Masters
Singles | 1st Round

Z.Zhang VS P.Carreño

7 October 2019 Starting from 12:30

Center
LIVE - Ze Zhang - Pablo Carreño

Shanghai Masters - 07 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Ze Zhang and Pablo Carreño live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:30 on 07 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Ze Zhang
Ze
Zhang
ChinaChina
  • Height (m)
    1.88
  • Weight (Kg)
    83
  • Age
    29
ATP ranking
-
Previous matches
Pablo Carreño
Pablo
Carreño
SpainSpain
  • Height (m)
    1.88
  • Weight (Kg)
    78
  • Age
    28
ATP ranking
39
Previous matches
