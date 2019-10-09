After receiving a bye into the second round, top seed Djokovic beat Shapovalov 6-3 6-3 to book a third-round meeting with John Isner, who overcame Lucas Pouille 7-5 6-3.

Dominic Thiem’s 7-6(3) 6-3 win over Pablo Carreno-Busta ensured there were only straight-set wins recorded on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Alexander Zverev’s match with Jeremy Chardy was the tightest contest, with the German prevailing in both tie-breaks – including a marathon breaker in the first set – to win 7-6(13) 7-6(3).

Stefanos Tsitsipas also needed two tie-breaks to overcome Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6(3) 7-6(3).

Seventh seed Karen Khachanov beat Taylor Fritz 6-2 6-4 to set up a meeting with Andy Murray’s conqueror Fabio Fognini.

Matteo Berrettini, Roberto Bautista Agut, Andrey Rublev and David Goffin also advanced to the third round.