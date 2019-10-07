Murray returned to singles action over the summer after undergoing a second hip operation in an effort to save his career.

The former world No 1 has slowly been working his way back to full fitness and has committed to a packed late-season swing in China in an effort to prepare for the Australian Open next year.

Video - Andy Murray feeling 'competitive' ahead of Shanghai 00:36

Murray was subsequently handed a wildcard at the Shanghai Masters and drawn against world No 56 Londero, triumphing in three sets to reach the last 32.

The Brit started slowly, saving three break points in his opening, 14-minute service game.

He did force three similar opportunities on the Londero serve at 2-1 but it was the Argentinian who drew first blood one game later, and he redoubled his advantage a few minutes later when Murray blew a 40-0 lead via a missed forehand and two double-faults to drop the first set 6-2 in 49 minutes.

Murray took one more step back towards full fitnessGetty Images

It was the fourth time on this Chinese swing that Murray had found himself in a crucial third set but the inconsistency of his game has still not been shaken off and there were three consecutive breaks of serve in the heart of the set.

But Murray emerged on the better side of the volley of breaks and served for the match after more than two hours.

Even that was not easy as he had to save two break points before winning four straight points and sealing a place in the second round and a clash with Italian Fabio Fognini.