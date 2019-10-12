The first set was a decidedly tight affair, with the server dominating every game bar the fifth, where Medvedev had to save three break points to hold.

Similarly it was hard to separate the two youngsters in the eventual tiebreak, with the Russian finally edging 6-5 ahead then serving it out.

It was Medvedev who made the early running in the second set and he had the chance to serve it out at 5-4, only for Tsitsipas to strike back.

It proved to be in vain as Medvedev broke once more and after serving it out to love, he has another big final to look forward to.

It is his ninth final of the season and since the start of July he has a 28-3 record, with those sole losses coming in championship matches.

“I have won a lot of sets in a row,” Medvedev said.

“In St. Petersburg I won the title without losing a set and it is actually quite crazy because here I had a lot of opportunities to lose a set.

“I was close to losing a lot of them but I think that’s also the confidence and dynamic that I’m going through.

“The most important thing is to keep it going as long as I can.”

Daniil Medvedev of Russia in action during the match against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in the Men's Singles Semifinal of 2019 Rolex Shanghai Masters at Qi Zhong Tennis Centre on October 12, 2019 in Shanghai, ChinaGetty Images

Medvedev will face Alexander Zverev in the next round after the German saw off Matteo Berrettini 6-3, 6-4 in the tournament's second semi-final.

In the wake of his win, Zverev hailed Medvedev as the world's best player on current form.

"He's been playing some fantastic tennis - six finals in a row, US Open finalist, he won Cincinnati, so he's probably the best player in the world right now," he said.

"I just hope it's going to be a good match tomorrow."