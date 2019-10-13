The Russian was anilihated in his first-ever Masters final against Rafael Nadal in Canada, winning just three games, but then beat David Goffin in Cincinnati and once again looked completely at home at the highest level this time.

Since reaching the US Open final, Medvedev has now won 18 consecutive sets of tennis, needing just 77 minutes to dispatch Zverev, who never led in his sixth Masters final.

"It's something outrageous that I've done in the last few months," Medvedev said afterwards.

"I have been working for it. I just take it and I hope I'm going to do much more.

"Everybody is talking that they need new guys, something new, so I gave them something new.

"I don't celebrate my wins, I just stay calm and do my job. Done."

Medvedev flew out to China on the back of victory on home soil, beating Borna Coric in the final in St Petersburg to claim the title and his biggest victory in Russia.

Having reached a first ever Grand Slam final over the summer, Medvedev was now playing in his sixth straight final and sits at a career-high No 4 in the world on Monday when the rankings refresh.

He will do so with two Masters titles to his name after Zverev, who was born in Germany but whose parents played tennis under the banner of the Soviet Union, failed to offer much resistance.

The 22-year-old failed to get out of the blocks in the final, winning just three of the first 15 points to slip to a 3-0 deficit.

Zverev did break back but he needed five opportunities to do so at 3-1 down, eventually bring things back to parity, only to lose nine of the next 11 games as Medvedev's brilliance proved too much for him to handle.

'It's your sixth final in a row," Zverev said.

"I think you could maybe make nine or 10."