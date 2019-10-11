Murray saw red after he percieved the Italian to have deliberately distracted him by shouting.

An angry confrontation followed as Murray - playing his sixth tournament since coming back from hip surgery - told Fognini to "shut up."

Responding to the the row on Thursday, Fognini said: "I don't shut up."

He added: "We know each other really well - inside the court we are almost the same because most of the time I am complaining and he is complaining. But that is part of our job."

Fognini ended up going on to win 7-6 (7-4), 2-6, 7-6 (7-2), thanks to a decisive tie-break.

Fognini went on to play Daniil Medvedev in the quarter-finals, a match that he lost 6-3, 7-6 (7-4).