Getty Images
Fognini responds to Murray Shanghai clash
Fabio Fognini has responded to a row between him and Andy Murray after he knocked the Brit out of the Shnaghai Masters earlier this week.
Murray saw red after he percieved the Italian to have deliberately distracted him by shouting.
An angry confrontation followed as Murray - playing his sixth tournament since coming back from hip surgery - told Fognini to "shut up."
Responding to the the row on Thursday, Fognini said: "I don't shut up."
He added: "We know each other really well - inside the court we are almost the same because most of the time I am complaining and he is complaining. But that is part of our job."
Fognini ended up going on to win 7-6 (7-4), 2-6, 7-6 (7-2), thanks to a decisive tie-break.
Fognini went on to play Daniil Medvedev in the quarter-finals, a match that he lost 6-3, 7-6 (7-4).