Medvedev swept Alexander Zverev aside 6-4, 6-1 in Shanghai earlier today, winning nine of the last 11 games to sprint to his second Masters title of the year after winning the Cincinnati Masters in August.

The Russian also reached the final of the US Open in between the two biggest titles of his career, during which he was initially booed by the notorious Flushing Meadow crowd but won them over by the tournament's conclusion.

The 23-year-old will move past Roger Federer in the 2019 points race on Monday but even that will not see him break out into much more than a quietly raised fist.

Medvedev said: "I said it during the US Open and after Cincinnati, I decided that it's going to be my thing because everybody is saying that they need new guys and something new so I gave them something new.

"I don't celebrate my wins. I just stay calm. I do my job and bam - done."

Medvedev is on a remarkable run, having reached the final in each of his six tournaments, picking up three titles along the way.

Beaten Zverev said: 'It's your sixth final in a row - I think you could maybe make nine or 10."

His run in Shanghai saw him beat Fabio Fognini, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Zverev, all of him could join him at the ATP World Tour Finals next month, the season-closing event for which he will arrive in London in red-hot form.

"It’s something outrageous that I’ve done in the last few months," Medvedev added.

"I have been working for it. I just take it and I hope I’m going to do much more."