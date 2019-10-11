Eurosport

'Point deducted, Mr Federer' - Rare sight as Roger 'unsportsmanlike'

By Le Buzz

2 hours agoUpdated 7 minutes ago

It is not often that Roger Federer is deducted a point for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, but that is exactly what happened at the Shanghai Masters.

Zverev held on to beat the Swiss 6-3 6-7(7) 6-3 at the quarter-final stage at the Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena in what was a testy affair.

Federer repeatedly lost his cool with the umpire and general situation, something it is extremely rare to see.

The 38-year-old was deducted a point when 3-0 down in the deciding set against the German in a tense stand-off with the umpire.

There was a gasp when the umpire announced: "Code violation. Unsportsmanlike conduct, point penalty, Mr Federer."

All very strange, and now the Swiss legend is out.

