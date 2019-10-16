Federer uncharacteristically lost his cool on several occasions during his thrilling three-set loss to Zverev, but managed to rally to save match points and force a third set before eventually succumbing to victory.

At one stage, he was docked a point for unsportsmanlike conduct

Video - 'So you can write on Twitter you mean?' Federer in no mood to discuss point deduction 01:14

"You know, obviously I think emotions in sport are great. I didn't know what was happening with the umpire, didn't pay close attention, but, you know, every time he had an argument, he started playing better. Maybe it was a way to help him, as well, to get himself going.

"But, you know, he will always find a way. That's why he's the greatest player of all time, because he will, in difficult situations, difficult periods where his mind is maybe not at his best, he will still find a way to make it difficult for you."