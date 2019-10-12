The first set was a decidedly tight affair, with the server dominating every game bar the fifth, where Medvedev had to save three break points to hold.

Similarly it was hard to separate the two youngsters in the eventual tiebreak, with the Russian finally edging 6-5 ahead then serving it out.

It was Medvedev who made the early running in the second set and he had the chance to serve it out at 5-4, only for Tsitsipas to strike back.

It proved to be in vain as Medvedev broke once more and after serving it out to love, he has another big final to look forward to.

It is his ninth final of the season and since the start of July he has a 28-3 record, with those sole losses coming in championship matches.