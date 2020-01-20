Shapovalov shocked in Australian Open first round

Seeded 13th, Shapovalov appeared out of sorts from the start and exploded at the chair umpire after receiving a code violation for pounding his racket into the blue hardcourt when broken early in the third set at Margaret Court Arena.

Shapovalov gave up a 4-2 lead in the fourth set to be dragged into a tiebreak and Fucsovics raced to a 6-2 lead before closing out the contest when the Canadian hammered an unforced error.

Fucsovics will play the winner of Italian Jannik Sinner's match against Australian qualifier Max Purcell. (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Himani Sarkar)