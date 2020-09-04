Open fourth round.

The match played out exactly as one would expect from two of tennis's rising talents with the 12th-seeded Canadian Shapovalov and 19th seeded American Fritz engaged in a seesaw tussle.

Tennis Zverev holds off Mannarino to reach U.S. Open fourth round 2 MINUTES AGO

The entertaining 3-1/2 hour match in an empty Arthur Ashe stadium ended with 21-year-old Shapovalov back in the 1ast 16 at Flushing Meadows for the first time since he made his U.S. Open debut in 2017.

The big-serving Fritz had a chance to serve out the match at 5-3 in the fourth but Shapovalov grabbed the break he needed to drag the set to a tiebreak which he won.

Recharged by his rally, it was the Canadian who raced ahead 3-0 in the fifth before closing out the contest with another break when Fritz's return sailed long.

Next up for Shapovalov is Belgium seventh seed David Goffin who was a 6-1 7-6(5) 6-4 winner over Serbia's Filip Krajinovic. (Reporting by Steve Keating; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Tennis U.S. Open order of play on Saturday 29 MINUTES AGO