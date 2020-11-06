The former girlfriend of Alexander Zverev, Olya Sharypova, has said that she attempted suicide after an incident during the Laver Cup in Geneva last year.

Sharypova has previously alleged that the US Open finalist tried to choke her with a pillow before the 2019 US Open and hit her head against the wall.

ATP Cologne Zverev destroys Schwartzman to complete Cologne double 25/10/2020 AT 20:42

Zverev issued a statement on social media soon after calling the allegations “unfounded” and "simply not true" and repeated his denial during a post-match press conference at the Paris Masters on Wednesday.

He said: “Well, as I said before, I think I have said everything on my Instagram. There is nothing more I can say to that. As I said, they are not true.”

Sharypova has made further accusations in an extensive interview with Racquet Magazine in which she said that she attempted to kill herself in Geneva last year.

"I already don’t want to live. I already don’t understand what I’m living for. Whatever happened in Geneva, it was worse than anything that came before," Sharypova said in the interview.

We had another fight, and in that fight he punched me in the face for the first time. In other fights he was pushing me, shoving me, twisting my arms, choking me. But this was the first time he punched me, really punched me.

"After this fight he left the room, and I was dying. I was emotionally dying. I didn’t understand everything in my life. I couldn’t understand why I was dealing with this, and why he’s not leaving me, why this keeps happening.

"I understand that I can’t live like this anymore. I understand that I can’t be with this person anymore, but he can’t leave me. I knew he wouldn’t let me go."

Sharypova continued by saying that she tried to commit suicide by injecting a supply of insulin in Zverev’s hotel room.

Afterwards, she said Zverev found an official from the event who came and talked to her through the door, ultimately persuading her to let them in. She said she was given what she believes were glucose tablets to counteract the insulin and recovered.

"I take the insulin. I knew that if you’re a healthy person and you take insulin, you can die. I injected it, and I wasn’t scared; I just wanted to leave in some way, because I can’t stand it anymore," she said.

"He came back in the room - I was in the bathroom with the closed door. I was just waiting for it to happen. He understood what I did and he started begging me to open the door.

"I didn’t want to live anymore. I had always heard these things from him, that I’m a bad person, I don’t deserve anything."

Journalist Ben Rothenberg, who conducted the interview, said: "I’d love to hear Zverev’s side, and tried to get it. Zverev was approached days ago and presented a detailed rundown of all the new allegations contained in this story. He declined to directly address any of those allegations, as he has repeatedly before and after."

ATP Cologne Zverev beats Sinner to keeps hopes of Cologne double alive 25/10/2020 AT 08:16