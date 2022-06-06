Eden Silva hopes to continue her red-hot domestic form after battling into the main draw at the LTA's Rothesay Open Nottingham.

The London ace, who benefits from the LTA Top 25 programme which allows access to the NTC courts and facilities for the top 25 ranked British male and female players on ATP/WTA rankings and can also benefit from the LTA's domestic competition calendar of Pro and Prize money tournaments and a Tournament Bonus Scheme, beat fellow Brit Sarah Beth Grey 5-7 7-5 6-2 in qualifying on Monday afternoon.

This win followed up her maiden ITF W25 title secured in the same city at the end of April, with the move to launch an expanded LTA Performance Competitions Calendar - ensuring the number of ITF tournaments in the UK rose from eight women's events in 2019 to 16 for both men and women in 2022 - proving hugely successful for a host of British players.

Silva was forced to come from behind against close friend Grey and the 26-year-old, who is currently ranked the world's No.169, said: "You have to keep fighting and believing in yourself because you never know when the momentum and rhythm will turn around.

"Beth and I are very good friends - we've played a lot and they're usually long ones like that.

"It's always great to play in front of the crowd at home, especially on grass.

"The fans are really behind the British players which is nice because you don't get that very often.

"When you play tournaments in the UK you have to prepared for rain delays, so I'm happy that we managed to get out on court today.

"With tennis there is no time limit, so you can be down and come back last minute."

Grey grabbed the first set 7-5 before Silva battled back to take the second by the same score.

And she turned on the style when it mattered to cruise to a 6-2 triumph in the decider to secure her spot in the main draw.

Elsewhere, fellow British star Lily Miyazaki also advanced to the main draw with a 3-6 6-2 6-0 win against Astra Sharma.

Like Silva, the Miyazaki star was forced to battle from behind but hit the accelerator late on seal her progression in the Midlands.

And the 26-year-old, who benefits from the LTA's NTC Access programme for players ranked 100-200 in singles and 31-100 in doubles, providing cost-free access to courts on all three surfaces, coaching, trainers and the LTA's tournament bonus scheme, said: "It was amazing.

"I started off slow and sometimes I do that but after I figure it out I can go on a roll.

"It's so much nicer to play outside on the grass, so hopefully the weather allows us to do that."

For the latest action on the British summer grass court season, check out the LTA website.

