Former Wimbledon champion Simona Halep has sung the praises of US Open winner Emma Raducanu saying she believes the Brit “will become one of the best players in the world”.

Radecanu became the first British woman in over 44 years to win a grand slam after her excellent run in the US Open which led to her lifting the trophy in a shock result.

Both Halep and the 18-year-old sensation are of Romanian descent, with the former world No 1 believing that Raducanu has what it takes to become the world’s best.

"She's already achieved the Grand Slam title so she's able to achieve everything.” Halep said.

“She now has the experience of winning the biggest tournament in tennis so I think she can easily make the top 10 and I think sooner than everyone else thinks because she's already close to that.

"What she achieved is unbelievable and it's all credit to her because she played so well and she played so many matches. I think her mentality was very strong and also her game.”

Raducanu won her first WTA Tour match since her US Open success, as she beat Polona Hercog and made it to the quarter-finals of the Transylvania Open before eventually bowing out.

Despite the 18-year-old’s amazing achievement in New York, Halep feels that Britain should cherish Raducanu’s recent success as it will take the youngster time to adjust to the procedures of the WTA Tour.

She said: “The pressure is not great for a player, even if she's so young she feels the pressure is normal, everybody does. You guys better enjoy her results, her tennis, the way she is, because she's super nice, and wait for her to grow up at this level because she just jumped after doing something great.”

The two-time grand slam winner also touched upon the importance of patience for the youngster.

"She will probably need some time to see how it is every week and then she will become much stronger."

Next up for Raducanu is the Linz open that begins on the November 6 as she looks to build upon the amazing success she achieved in the summer.

