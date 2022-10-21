Former world No. 1 Simona Halep has been provisionally suspended for failing a drugs test.

The International Tennis Integrity Agency revealed the positive test was for Roxadustat, a banned substance, at the US Open.

Halep said in a statement: "Today begins the hardest match of my life: a fight for the truth. I have been notified that I have tested positive for a substance called Roxadustat in an extremely low quantity, which came as the biggest shock of my life.

"Throughout my whole career, the idea of cheating never even crossed my mind once, as it is totally against all the values I have been educated with. Facing such an unfair situation, I feel completely confused and betrayed.

"I will fight until the end to prove that I never knowingly took any prohibited substance and I have faith that sooner or later, the truth will come out.

"It's not about the titles or the money. It's about honour, and the love story I have developed with the game of tennis over the last 25 years."

