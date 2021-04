Tennis

'Sinner is not human, that's a fact' - Alexander Bublik jokes after defeat to Jannik Sinner

Reaction from Alexander Bublik on Wednesday after the Kazakh No.32 seed was beaten by 19-year-old Italian Jannik Sinner in the quarter-finals of the ATP Miami Open 7-6 (5), 6-4. Bublik smiled as he congratulated the No. 21 seed in an unconventional way at the net after their match. "You're not a human, man," Bublik joked. "You're 15 years old and you play like this? Good job."

