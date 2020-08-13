Sister Act: Serena beats Venus to reach Lexington quarter-final

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Serena Williams survived another scare to beat older sister Venus 3-6 6-3 6-4 on Thursday in the latest instalment of their reluctant on-court sibling rivalry to reach the quarter-finals of the inaugural Top Seed Open in Lexington, Kentucky.

Serena, who in her first-round match of the spectator-free tournament was five points from defeat against world number 60 Bernarda Pera, used some clutch shot-making during the decisive set to prevail in a thrilling and hard-fought battle.

With the win, Serena improved to 19-12 in career head-to-head meetings with Venus.

Tennis Andreescu will not defend U.S. Open title 29 MINUTES AGO

Top-seeded Serena will next face the winner of a Thursday match between Canadian qualifier Leylah Fernandez and American wildcard Shelby Rogers in the WTA International-level event. (Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto Editing by Christian Radnedge)

US Open Bianca Andreescu pulls out of US Open AN HOUR AGO