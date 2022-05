Tennis

'Smart tennis' ensured victory over Dominic Thiem at Madrid Open - Andy Murray

Reaction from Great Britain's Andy Murray after the three-time Grand Slam champion defeated Austria's 2020 US Open winner Dominic Thiem in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4, in the ATP Madrid Open first round on Monday, in a battle between two tennis stars who have been beset with injury problems over recent years.

00:01:41, an hour ago