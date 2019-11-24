The world No 9's father passed away in midweek and Bautista Agut temporarily left the squad to mourn his passing and attend his funeral.

He returned to the fold to beat Felix Auger-Aliassime in the opening rubber of Sunday's final against Canada, earning a heartfelt thanks from his captain.

"When you have this moment it is difficult to describe with words - so many feelings, so many emotions you have never felt," Bruguera told Eurosport.

Bruguera also paid tribute to Rafael Nadal, who sealed the win in the second singles rubber against Denis Shapovalov.

"Rafa, he is out of this world, I don't know if he is an alien or what. Not one day we went to sleep before 3am this week.

"Also to play here in Madrid was an advantage for us. You have the whole crowd, they were incredible all week and drove us to the final."