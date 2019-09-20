Sock shocks Fognini to give World first Laver Cup win

Sock, who has fallen to 210 in the ATP Rankings after suffering a thumb injury earlier in 2019, started on the front foot, winning the first set 6-1.

The second set was a closer run affair, being taken to a tiebreak. which the American won.

"It’s been a long road back," said Sock.

"I’m sure everybody here is surprised I won a singles match. I had thumb surgery in February and was out for almost six months.

"For some reason Laver Cup seems to bring the best tennis out of everyone here.

"I’ve played great singles before, so I know it’s in me, but it’s an amazing feeling to bring it out today playing for these guys, not just myself."

The victory levelled the Laver Cup after Dominic Thiem saw off Denis Shapovalov, much to the delight of World captain John McEnroe.

"We should have won the first match, so we needed to bounce back," he said.

"Jack played awesome, he took it to Fabio. He’s a great ball striker. We feel great right now."