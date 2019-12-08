Some of the biggest stars in tennis set to create history in Diriyah

The Diriyah Tennis Cup takes place from December 12-14 as part of the Middle East swing before next month’s Australian Open – the opening Grand Slam of 2020.

Diriyah, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, will stage the ground-breaking event as it continues its season of hosting international sport.

The hard-court tournament takes place at the Diriyah Arena, which held the boxing rematch between Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz Jr on the weekend.

It seems fitting, therefore, that the showdown between two heavyweights is followed by a competition featuring eight of the world’s best tennis players, who have won a staggering 89 singles titles between them.

Wawrinka, Monfils and Medvedev will be joined by David Goffin, Fabio Fognini, Lucas Pouille, John Isner and Jan-Lennard Struff for the three-day event, meaning it promises to be a high-quality weekend of action, with six of the players in the world’s top 20.

The eight Diriyah Tennis Cup competitors (Current ATP ranking)

• Daniil Medvedev (5th)

• Gael Monfils (10th)

• David Goffin (11th)

• Fabio Fognini (12th)

• Stan Wawrinka (16th)

• John Isner (19th)

• Lucas Pouille (22nd)

• Jan-Lennard Struff (35th)

“It is hugely exciting to confirm our final line-up of world class tennis stars from so many different countries that fans in the Kingdom cannot wait to get close to,” said Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, chairman of the General Sports Authority of Saudi Arabia.

“Hosting top-tier international tennis in Saudi Arabia for the very first time is another momentous sporting occasion for Saudi Arabia.”

Old champions and new

Wawrinka declared himself ‘Stan the Desert Man’ when heading to Saudi Arabia to tease his appearance at the Diriyah Tennis Cup.

The Swiss is the most decorated player taking part in the tournament, having won three Grand Slam titles – the Australian Open (2014), French Open (2015) and US Open (2016).

The 34-year-old is currently ranked 16th in the world, and returned to form this year when reaching the French and US Open quarter-finals after a string of injury problems in 2018.

Meanwhile, the highest ranked player heading to Saudi Arabia is Russian Medvedev, with the world No 5 looking to cap off a superb 2019 in style.

Medvedev won four ranking titles this year, also reaching the US Open final where he lost to Rafael Nadal.

“Saudi will be a big part of my preparation for the new season,” Medvedev said.

“The heat and conditions will be similar to Australia. It will be a great test for us. It’s in our pre-season so we’ll want to get that match time in to prepare for the new season.

“The fans should expect us to fight hard like in any tournament. It will be competitive and hopefully they’ll be lots of fans coming to support us there.

“Hopefully I can play some great tennis, help the country raise awareness of the sport and inspire people to play. Looking at the players confirmed it’s a really great field.

“I’ve heard a lot of good things about Saudi Arabia. I’m excited to promote tennis there especially as it’s the first tournament.”

The best entertainers, the biggest servers

Along with Struff, news of Monfil’s participation completed the eight-player line-up for the Diriyah Tennis Cup.

Monfils, currently ranked 10th, is one of the most exciting players to watch in men’s tennis, with his array of tricks and acrobatic shots often dazzling crowds.

The Frenchman has backed that up by winning eight singles titles in his career, and he will certainly be a contender to claim the inaugural Diriyah Cup.

In truth, all eight players have a serious chance of winning the trophy, with Goffin and Fognini both known for their steely determination when it comes to getting over the line.

Big-servers Struff and Isner will also look to have their say, while Pouille will look to replicate the form that saw him reach the Australian Open semi-final earlier this year.

Diriyah Season coming to a close

The month-long feast of sport and entertainment has been all about showcasing world-class events in the stunning historical town of Diriyah.

Formula E kicked off its 2019-20 season on the streets of Diriyah, while Joshua’s ‘Clash on the Dunes’ with Ruiz Jr had the eyes of the boxing world watching.

Now it’s tennis' turn to take the spotlight, and with a line-up this strong, the Diriyah Tennis Cup will be a must-watch affair.