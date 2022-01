Tennis

'Sorry, sorry, sorry!' - Naomi Osaka almost strikes umpire with vicious return at Australian Open

'Sorry, sorry, sorry!' - Naomi Osaka almost strikes the chair umpire with a vicious return at the Australian Open. Osaka has never lost in the opening round of the Australian Open and that continues in 2022 as the defending champion gets her title defence underway by comfortably overcoming her Colombian opponent Camila Osorio in straight sets on Rod Laver Arena.

00:00:24, 6 minutes ago