Tennis

'Sport should be outside of politics' - Andrey Rublev responds to UK sports minister's comment about Russian tennis

Andrey Rublev was thankful for the positive response after he wrote 'No War Please' message on a television camera moments after beating Hubert Hurkacz of Poland in the semi-finals of the Dubai Duty Free Championships in Doha, UAE in February. British Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston said on Tuesday the Russian players "need some potential assurances that they are not supporters of Putin".

00:02:24, an hour ago