Stan Wawrinka has lifted the lid on the “cry baby” controversy involving himself and Mirka and Roger Federer at the 2014 ATP Finals.

Wawrinka’s use of the word 'baby' brought back memories of 2014 when he was apparently taunted by Roger Federer’s wife Mirka during the semi-finals of the ATP Finals.

It was reported that Mirka called Wawrinka a “cry baby” during the contest.

When it happened, Wawrinka appeared to point to Mirka with his racquet and ask Federer: “What did she say?”.

At the changeover he said to the umpire: “She did the same thing at Wimbledon. Every time I am on her side she yells before I serve. It’s unbearable.”

Wawrinka went on to lose the semi-final after blowing four match points.

If there was bad blood between the pair it was quickly put aside as Wawrinka and Federer teamed up shortly afterwards to win the Davis Cup for Switzerland.

Asked about the aftermath of the 2014 incident involving Mirka at the recent Paris Masters, Wawrinka told RMC: “We could have made some movies together.

"For sure, it was very, very tense right after the semi-final.

“Very, very hot, very, very complicated, on both sides. It’s a good thing there were no cameras in the hallways and locker rooms back then.

“But once again, at some point, when you get caught up in the emotion, for things that don’t necessarily happen because of your fault, you have to know how to take some distance.

“Don’t forget everything we’ve been through together, let the night and the next day pass, don’t see each other and then simply discuss it.

“We had to remember that we had a Davis Cup to win. I wasn’t going to let a little argument, which became a big one because of the emotions, disrupt this victory.”

Federer did not play the final of the ATP Finals in 2014 against Novak Djokovic due to injury.

