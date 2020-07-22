Stan Wawrinka says Roger Federer has been like a “big brother” to him during their time together on the ATP Tour and has revealed the most valuable advice given to him by his fellow Swiss.

The pair are close friends and have played Davis Cup together for Switzerland as well as meeting 26 times on tour.

While there have been questions over whether Wawrinka would have won more tournaments if he wasn’t playing in the same generation as Federer - along with Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic - he doesn’t believe that is the case.

“He taught me a lot,” Wawrinka told L’Illustré about Federer, who is three years his senior.

“When I arrived on the tour he was already world No 1 and had won several Grand Slams. Few young players have had the chance to train with a champion of this level. I've always loved learning from others and I often say that I owe a lot of my Grand Slam titles to the "Big Three”.

“I am certainly the player who has trained the most with them. I watched them, I watched a lot of their matches. Early in my career, I was able to count on Rodg's advice before going up against the best. He was like a big brother on the tour.”

Asked for the most valuable advice he has received from Federer, Wawrinka said: “The importance of living in the present moment. For 20 years, he has been in demand daily by the press, fans, trips, tournaments, training. His days are ultra-full and yet he remains incredibly calm.

“Even when he has to do something that interests him less, he does it thoroughly, better than everyone else. Over the years, I try to get closer to that too.”

Wawrinka has only won three times against Federer, with his last victory coming at the French Open in 2015.

He says the biggest regret “by far” of his career is not beating Federer in the semi-finals of the ATP Finals in 2014 when he had four match points.

“I had to win and that day I didn't do what it took to get there.

“To be able to play Djoko [Djokovic] in the final and hope to win it would have been enormous. I let that chance slip away. It was very, very hard.

“The next night I hardly slept…What saved me was that I had to meet the Swiss team for the Davis Cup final a few days later.”

