Speaking on Eurosport's Tennis Legends vodcast, Ons Jabeur and Noah Rubin from the WTA and ATP Tours respectively, discuss what should be next for tennis after the coronavirus crisis.

Both Jabeur and Rubin are currently in lockdown in New York after the entire clay-court season had to be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic with the remainder of the calendar very much in doubt.

Speaking with Tennis Legends presenter Mats Wilander and Boris Becker, the pair gave their forthright views on how tennis should proceed after the pandemic has ceased halting both tennis tours.

First Jabeur, who memorably beat Caroline Wozniacki in the Dane's final match before her retirement at the Australian Open earlier in the year, expressed her feelings about a potential restart.

"I have an opinion about this season since Wimbledon is cancelled, the French Open... I don’t know how they are going to do it in September," the Tunisian said on the Tennis Legends vodcast.

I don’t think it’s a good idea to restart the season this year. Maybe start with some team tournaments, some tournaments for the players to be able to win some money – like team matches – so at least they can play but not [gain] points, and then start the season again next year in March.

"For example, let’s pretend that the end of 2020 was never here, you know. Then don’t start by playing the Australian Open since we already played it this year and the other tournaments in the beginning of the year, and then start from Indian Wells, where everybody stopped. It’s fair for the other Grand Slams, it’s fair for the points and for everything.

"Even if we start in July – what about the other tournaments? What about the other Grand Slams if we can play around two or three Grand Slams for a year and just skip the other one? How is it fair for the points, how is it fair for the other players? If we even play until October, the weather in Europe is not good. The weather in New York is not good in October."

Rubin, who created the 'Behind the Racquet' initiative, was also very sceptical as to whether tennis could possibly return this year in any capacity, and the American is clear about what he believes the priorities should be.

"I don’t see tennis coming back until 2021, it just doesn’t make sense right now with all this," Rubin said on the vodcast.

"You know, we don’t have a vaccine. There are enough people that have tested positive a second time. We were hoping that once people got it, they couldn't get it again, which we are finding out not to be true.

So, you’re talking about a sport that brings people from around the world to one area and spectators to one area. It just doesn’t make sense to have a tournament like that.

"Let’s say three-to-four months away - and I get that things can change - but a vaccine takes 12–18 months with everybody going full force figuring it out. It seems like a really difficult situation, and that worries me."

