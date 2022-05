Tennis

Stefanos Tsitsipas beats Alexander Zverev to reach Rome Masters final

Greek fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas came from a set down to overcome Alexander Zverev and reach the final of the Rome Masters on Saturday. Tsitsipas advanced to his first Rome final despite losing the first set 6-4 - he took the next two 6-3. He will face five-times champion Novak Djokovic or Norway's Casper Ruud in Sunday's final. Credit: Amazon Prime.

00:01:43, an hour ago