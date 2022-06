Tennis

Stefanos Tsitsipas beats Benjamin Bonzi in straight sets to reach Mallorca Championships final

Stefanos Tsitsipas' Wimbledon preparations continued apace as he beat Benjamin Bonzi to reach Mallorca Championships final. Watch daily highlights from Wimbledon at 10pm on Eurosport 2 and discovery+ from June 27, as well as the two singles finals live on July 9 and 10.

00:01:35, an hour ago