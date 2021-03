Tennis

ATP Rotterdam: Stefanos Tsitsipas defeats Hubert Hurkacz to set up Karen Khachanov showdown

The second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece defeated Poland's Hubert Hurkacz 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 to reach quarter-finals of ATP Rotterdam on Thursday. Tsitipas now faces Russia's Karen Khachanov for a place in the semifinals.

