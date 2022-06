Tennis

Stefanos Tsitsipas beats Roberto Bautista Agut in Mallorca final to clinch first title on grass

Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4 3-6 7-6 (2) to claim his first title on a grass court at the ATP 250 Mallorca Championships on Saturday. Watch daily highlights from Wimbledon at 10pm on Eurosport 2 and discovery+ from June 27, as well as the two singles finals live on July 9 and 10.

