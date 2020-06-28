Tennis

Stefanos Tsitsipas chalks up fifth win at Ultimate Tennis Showdown

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEurosport UK
an hour ago | Updated 13 minutes ago

Stefanos Tsitsipas became the first player to reach five wins at the Ultimate Tennis Showdown as he swept past Alexei Popyrin on Sunday.

The world No 6 secured a comfortable 4-0 victory to wrap up the day’s proceedings.

Richard Gasquet beat Corentin Moutet 3-1 in the opening match of the day before Dominic Thiem overcame Matteo Berretini by the same scoreline.

Berrettini recovered from two points down with 20 seconds to go to force a deciding point, but Thiem came out on top to secure his third win in a row.

David Goffin was also victorious as he beat Elliot Benchetrit, who replaced the injured Dustin Brown, while Feliciano Lopez was too strong for Benoit Paire.

Tennis
