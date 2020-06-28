Stefanos Tsitsipas chalks up fifth win at Ultimate Tennis Showdown

Stefanos Tsitsipas became the first player to reach five wins at the Ultimate Tennis Showdown as he swept past Alexei Popyrin on Sunday.

The world No 6 secured a comfortable 4-0 victory to wrap up the day’s proceedings.

Richard Gasquet beat Corentin Moutet 3-1 in the opening match of the day before Dominic Thiem overcame Matteo Berretini by the same scoreline.

Berrettini recovered from two points down with 20 seconds to go to force a deciding point, but Thiem came out on top to secure his third win in a row.

David Goffin was also victorious as he beat Elliot Benchetrit, who replaced the injured Dustin Brown, while Feliciano Lopez was too strong for Benoit Paire.

