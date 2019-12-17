21-year-old Tsitsipas beat Roger Federer and Dominic Thiem on his way to winning the ATP Finals in London in November, and has established himself as a future star of the sport.

He is also the first Greek player to win the ATP Finals, and the youngest winner since Leyton Hewitt in 2001.

And 1996 Wimbledon champion Krajicek believes Tsitsipas - whose style has won fans on and off the court - is spearheading a new generation of tennis stars.

"It's a beautiful time in tennis," said Krajicek.

“You can see that at the ATP Finals in London, where no less than half of the field is 23 years or younger.

“The youngest of them all, Stefanos Tsitsipas, is the most charismatic player. Not only at the court, but also on the social media.

“He knows how to attract many fans. Exactly what tennis needs.”