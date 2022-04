Tennis

Stefanos Tsitsipas to face Carlos Alcaraz in Barcelona Open quarter-finals after Grigor Dimitrov victory

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece will face Spain's fifth seed Carlos Alcaraz in the ATP Barcelona Open quarter-finals, after the tournament's top seed defeated Bulgaria's 14th seed Grigor Dimitrov in straight sets, 6-1, 6-4, on Friday. Credit: Amazon Prime.

an hour ago