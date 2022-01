Tennis

‘Stop the point! Stop, stop, stop!’ – Watch the moment seagulls bring doubles match to a halt at Australian Open

Matthew Ebden and Samantha Stosur’s match with Jaimee Fourlis and Jason Kubler was brought to a halt by some low-flying seagulls on Monday. Fourlis would win the match in three sets. Stream the 2022 Australian Open live and on demand on discovery+.

00:00:40, 23 minutes ago