‘I was in exam halls’ – Emma Raducanu rejects Iga Swiatek breakthrough comparisons

Emma Raducanu has already seem off Storm Sanders and Tamara Korpatsch at the Stuttgart Open on clay – a court-type she admits “isn’t exactly labelled ‘my surface’” – but she faces a huge challenge to make it three wins on the spin. Iga Swiatek, the world No. 1 and 2020 French Open, is next up and will present arguably the biggest challenge of Raducanu’s fledgling career so far.

00:02:21, an hour ago