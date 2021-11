Tennis

'Such a good role model!' - Emma Raducanu reveals advice from Lewis Hamilton after incredible year

Emma Raducanu has been taking advice from Lewis Hamilton on how to cope with life in the spotlight. US Open champion Raducanu made a winning return to Britain at the ATP Champions Tour event at London's Royal Albert Hall, beating Elena-Gabriela Ruse in a not-entirely-serious exhibition match.

00:01:31, an hour ago