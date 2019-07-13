Sunday's order of play at Wimbledon
LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - Order of play on the main show court on the 13th day of the Wimbledon championships on Sunday (play starts at 1300 GMT, prefix number denotes seeding):
CENTRE COURT
Men's singles final
1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v 2-Roger Federer (Switzerland)
Mixed doubles final
Robert Lindstedt (Sweden)/Jelena Ostapenko (Latvia) v 8-Ivan Dodig (Croatia)/Latisha Chan (Taiwan) (Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Clare Fallon)
