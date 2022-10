Tennis

'Super excited, relieved, happy' - Jessica Pegula after winning her first WTA 1000 title in Guadalajara

Jessica Pegula defeated Maria Sakkari 6-2, 6-3 on Sunday to capture her first career WTA 1000 title at the Guadalajara Open. The 28-year-old American eliminated four Grand Slam champions, including Elena Rybakina, Bianca Andreescu, Sloane Stephens and Victoria Azarenka en route to her second career title and the first since 2019.

00:01:13, an hour ago