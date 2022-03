Tennis

Taylor Fritz on beating Rafael Nadal to win Indian Wells Masters: 'This is one of those childhood dreams'

Taylor Fritz on beating Rafael Nadal to win Indian Wells Masters: "I mean, this is just one of those childhood dreams, like, winning this tournament especially, Indian Wells, like this is one of those childhood dreams that you just never even think could come true. So I just can't even… I just keep saying, no, no, it's just no way it's real."

00:00:55, 25 minutes ago